BIZNOTES: Celebrations at WEND, Molly’s, Paper Boat, Highland Park Corner Store

We promised more biznotes – here are four West Seattle businesses inviting you to weekend celebrations:

WEND AND MOLLY’S TURN ONE: It’s first-anniversary-party time at neighboring WEND Jewelry and Molly’s Bottle Shop (3278 California SW). WEND proprietor Wendy says, “West Seattle has been a wonderful community to open a shop in during a global pandemic with no bridge, and we want to say THANK YOU to our neighbors! Celebrate our first year with us.” 4-8 pm Saturday (April 30th) they’re having a party with music, treats, tastings, and at WEND, discounts and raffles. Neighbor Inkberry Tattoo (which opened 9 months ago) is joining the party too. P.S. WEND has class openings right now too – more on that here.

INDIE BOOKSTORE DAY @ PAPER BOAT BOOKSELLERS: This Saturday is Independent Bookstore Day, and Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW) has a big day planned. The store opens at 10 am; shoppers have a chance at raffles and will get to “spin the wheel.” You can also get a passport to start a 10-day journey to all 24 independent bookstores around the Seattle area – visit them all and win discount coupons for all the stores! (More on this at seattlebookstoreday.com.) Then at 11 am, three local authors lead a special Family Reading Time a few doors north at HeartBeet Event Space.

HIGHLAND PARK CORNER STORE: 4 pm-7 pm Sunday (May 1st), Highland Park Corner Store invites you to come enjoy mariachi, tacos, and beer.

The award-winning store’s owner Meaghan says, “To celebrate spring and with a nod to Cinco de Mayo, we’ve invited CocinaMX 32 back, this time they’re making tacos! Enjoy your tacos with a draft beer while listening to mariachi from Mariachi Alma Nueva (featuring one of our staff on violin!).” The store is at 7789 Highland Park Way SW.