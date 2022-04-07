BIZNOTE: Here’s when Antique Mall of West Seattle will ‘soft (re)open’

(Photo courtesy Antique Mall of West Seattle)

One week ago, we reported that the Antique Mall of West Seattle (4516 California SW) will finally reopen. We asked for more details and now have their plan for a “soft (re)open” by appointment:

March marked two years of closure, save for our spring and summer sidewalk sales on Sundays when many Farmers’ Market patrons stopped by for a limited peek at our immense inventory. We have been truly motivated and inspired by the many people who asked when they’d be allowed inside…

We are thrilled to announce that preceding our official Grand Reopening (date TBD soon), we will have a soft opening beginning this weekend! On Saturday, April 9th through Monday, April 11th, we are offering one hour time-slots for folks to come in and enjoy an iconic Junction jewel once again, or for the very first time!

Items can be admired and purchased — accepting cash & cards — and we hope that the hundreds of people who have begged for an opening date will come by to see what we’ve curated on three incredible floors of countless treasures.

Time-slots can be be made via the following link:

koalendar.com/e/antiquesneakpeak

The Antique Mall is grateful to have such an enthusiastic, persistent community to fuel our efforts to re-open. We hope you will share our initial offering with West Seattle, and we look forward to seeing everyone soon.