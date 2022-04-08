Another ‘remediation’ cleanup planned next week at SW Andover RV encampment

(WSB photo)

The no-parking signs have just gone up for another “remediation” planned at the long-running RV encampment along SW Andover between 26th and 28th SW, four months after the last one. This was foreshadowed by a trash/debris pickup back on Monday; after that, we asked Seattle Public Utilities spokesperson Sabrina Register about what’s ahead. Her response via email:

With a focus on addressing public health and safety, Seattle Public Utilities performs multiple RV Remediations monthly in different areas of the City. We do site assessments where there are five or more RVs in one location to determine which areas should be prioritized for cleanup. The remediation schedule is subject to change depending on factors like working conditions, staff schedules and safety concerns, and therefore is not posted publicly. The SW Andover location you mentioned is scheduled for remediation in the coming days. At least three days prior to the remediation, no park signs are placed at the location, letting the public know about parking restrictions for a particular time period. Staff follow up with direct outreach to RV occupants starting 72 hours prior to a remediation. Separate from an RV Remediation, SPU performed a clean (Monday) in this location to mitigate ongoing trash and debris in the right-of-way.

Since then, we’ve looked daily for the no-parking signs, and just spotted them this morning; the dates on them are April 10th-14th (Sunday-Thursday). Parking enforcement is now part of SDOT, so we are checking with that department to see if enforcement policies have changed since the last “remediation,” which included removal of only one vehicle that we’re aware of. The number of RVs there has remained steady in the ensuing months – usually ~14.