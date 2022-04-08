8 for your West Seattle Monday

(Brant at Constellation Park, photographed by Dan Ciske)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s up in the hours ahead:

OCEANS OF EMOTION: Less than two weeks left to see the display in the Promenade Gallery at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), 9 am-4 pm Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays.

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: 2 pm online, councilmembers look at the week ahead and recap the past week. No public-comment period, but the agenda explains how to watch/listen.

SPORTS: One high-school-baseball home game today: At Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), West Seattle HS (14-1) hosts Rainier Beach at 7 pm.

LINE DANCING: 6:15 pm class at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW) – drop-ins welcome. Details are in our calendar listing.

OPEN D&D: Drop in to play 6:30 pm-10 pm Mondays at Meeples Games (3727 California SW).

TRIVIA X 3: Three scheduled options tonight for trivia players – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Something coming up that should be listed on our calendar and in our daily previews? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!