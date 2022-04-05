5 days until registration deadline for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2022!

Almost 200 sales are now registered for the return of West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day – Saturday, May 14th – just three weeks from tomorrow. Since we need to make the map/guide available one week before sale day, registration closes at 11:30 pm on Wednesday, April 27th. So if you’re having a sale but haven’t signed up yet, have your up-to-20-words listing ready, and go here! Official sale hours are 9 am-3 pm on May 14th; if you’re starting earlier and/or ending later hours and/or adding extra days, please include it in your listing. This will be the 16th WSCGSD – first one was in 2005; most-recent was 2019 – an excellent chance to meet more of your neighbors and do some person-to-person recycling.