1 more week to register for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2022!

170+ sales are now registered for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day – Saturday, May 14th – and we’re announcing today that registration will end at 11:30 pm Wednesday, April 27th – one week from tonight. That’s when we start working on the map/guide so it’s ready one week before WSCGSD. If you’re ready to register – have your up-to-20-words listing ready, and find the signup form here! Sale hours are 9 am-3 pm on May 14th, with some sellers adding earlier and/or later hours, and a few even adding extra days – if you plan any of that, include it in your listing. Two more notes: Hotwire Coffee is offering spaces to sellers who don’t have anywhere to host their own sales; also, if you tried to sign up last night but couldn’t access PayPal, that service was having a systemwide issue for a while. If you had or have trouble with PayPal when registering, email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – for a backup link.