YOU CAN HELP: Food, clothing donation drive Sunday at Alki UCC

Throughout the pandemic, Alki UCC has continued collecting donations for neighbors in need. Its next drive is tomorrow (Sunday, March 20th) – here’s what they’re looking for:

Alki UCC Food/Men’s Casual Clothing/Winter Gear Donations Drive

Sunday, March 20

11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Front Courtyard

6115 SW Hinds

As always, we welcome non-perishable food and hygiene items to be distributed through the White Center Food Bank.

The WSFB reprises its recent urgent call for Similac baby formula to replace stock lost due to a recall.

Other priority donations include: rice (white rice, basmati, jasmine, Thai sticky rice, etc.); sugars (white or brown); and oil — ideally containers that are 5 pounds or less (not bulk).

The Westside Interfaith Network (WIN), our other donations-drive partner, is especially low on blankets, backpacks, and sleeping bags to help keep our unsheltered neighbors warm and dry. We also welcome donations of clean men’s casual/work clothing and new men’s socks.

Many thanks to our generous community for supporting our neighbors in need.