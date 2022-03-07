West Seattle, Washington

Would you pay more to speed up West Seattle light rail? You might be asked to, under bill that state legislators just approved

March 7, 2022 5:18 pm
|      6 COMMENTS
 |   Sound Transit | West Seattle news

Light rail is currently scheduled to arrive in West Seattle in 2032, two years later than the original plan when voters passed ST3 in 2016. Would you support paying extra to speed that up? A bill enabling that option is headed to Gov. Jay Inslee‘s desk after final passage in the Legislature today, as reported when the City Council got a legislative briefing this afternoon. Here’s how the transit-advocacy group Seattle Subway summarized the legislation, Senate Bill 5528:

The bill allows a city, subarea, county, or combination thereof to have the option to create an “Enhanced Service Zone” to target the investments their voters care about most. SB 5528 allows the Sound Transit Board to give voters the opportunity to fund faster construction timelines on existing projects and/or fund new transit improvements and services for individual cities and sub-areas within the Sound Transit district. The funding mechanisms included in the bill are a motor vehicle excise tax (MVET) not to exceed 1.5%, and a commercial parking tax. If authorized for public vote by the Sound Transit Board, voters still must register a majority in favor for the funding mechanisms to go into effect.

You can read the Legislature’s report on the final version of the bill here. Speeding up construction is just one of the possible uses of extra funding it spells out.

6 Replies to "Would you pay more to speed up West Seattle light rail? You might be asked to, under bill that state legislators just approved"

  • Auntie March 7, 2022 (5:24 pm)
    Reply

    NO. Just NO. We’re paying enough already.

  • TJ March 7, 2022 (5:35 pm)
    Reply

    What a joke. People voted for ST3 based off the merits presented at the time, not for micro areas to pay more to get the timeline back on track to what was promised. Unless people had their heads in the sand then they knew that Sound Transit is never on time or budget. That agency is proving it is a parody and needs to go away. 

  • K March 7, 2022 (5:43 pm)
    Reply

    Hell no.  Give them more money to do what they are supposed to do anyway?  Not to mention the near-zero chance that they’d actually meet those sped up deadlines, even if the voters paid for it.  AND it would incentivize the government to move even more slowly on projects, with the hopes people would get frustrated and throw more money at them?  Nope nope nope.  Do your jobs. 

  • Midi March 7, 2022 (5:44 pm)
    Reply

    No. First, it’s a terrible idea to pay extra for something to be done as was originally promised. What happens when there is another delay, we pay more more? But aside from that, 2 years in the scheme of these things is not life changing. We have a budget, stick to the budget and don’t default to asking for more money.    

  • The King March 7, 2022 (5:50 pm)
    Reply

    Sounds like the unelected officials in charge of 60 billion of taxpayers dollars are now accepting bribes. Lol 

  • CarDriver March 7, 2022 (6:39 pm)
    Reply

    Amazing.  Sound Transit/Metro people want us out of our cars and on busses/light rail but they’re happy to tax car drivers 6 ways from Sunday. What will they do if we do as they want and sell our cars??? Who will they tax??? Clearly, they don’t want bus/light rail riders to pay the actual cost.

