WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Rallying for Black lives outside Louisa Boren K-8 STEM

If you were traveling on Delridge Way at mid-afternoon today, you might have seen members of the Louisa Boren STEM K-8 community waving signs in support of Black lives. The demonstration, organized by the Louisa Boren PTSA, complemented Black Lives Matter at School events that were held districtwide, mostly during February. Parents tell us students also worked on reports about Black people who made history, and those are on display inside the school.