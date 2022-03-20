WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 13 notes for the start of spring

(Sunset from Beach Drive earlier this week, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Spring arrives at 8:33 this morning. Here’s what else is noteworthy today/tonight:

ROAD-WORK ALERT: Repaving is scheduled to continue today on Marine View Drive between SW 104th and SW 106th, 7:30 am-3:30 pm

CHURCHES: Many West Seattle churches are continuing online services, with most resuming in-person too – here’s our weekly update on 20+ churches.

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Last day for sales. Check here to find your nearest cookie-booth times and locations!

LAST DAY OF ONLINE AUCTION: Fauntleroy Children’s Center has one more day of benefit bidding – get started here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, find fresh food – produce, meat, fish, cheese, beverages, baked goods, and prepared food – at the weekly WSFM (WSB sponsor). (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

DONATION DRIVE: 11 am-3 pm, drop off food and/or clothing donations at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) – our preview has info on what’s needed.

ARTSWEST MATINEE: ArtsWest‘s new play “This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing” continues this afternoon, 3:00 pm, in the theater at 4711 California SW. Tickets available here.

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P: 3 pm, Lookout Mountain brings its country sound to C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). No cover.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: 5 pm, Aurora Avenue, Okay-ish, School of Rock West Seattle House Band perform at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW). All ages. $5 at the door.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

EQUINOX SUNSET WATCH: 6:30-7:30 pm at Solstice Park (uphill from the tennis courts at 7400 Fauntleroy Way SW), join Alice Enevoldsen for the seasons-change sunset watch, as previewed here.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: New time, 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to list on our calendar? We’re adding more daily – email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!