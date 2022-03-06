West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE SCENE: $5 gasoline

March 6, 2022 2:36 pm
Thanks for the tip. Signs at the two co-owned Chevron stations in Admiral (41st/Admiral, shown above, and California/Admiral) are displaying prices above $5/gallon. These are outliers in West Seattle so far as we can tell from driving the arterials – the Shell station at Delridge/Orchard is the only one close, with a $4.99 on its sign. Most others are considerably cheaper. National updates say the average nationwide price may break a record this week. Way back in the volatile times of 2008-2009, we published weekly gas-price checks, long before sites/apps specializing in that popped up; the $4-plus records were set in mid-2008, but by late 2008, prices were dropping below $2.

  • psps March 6, 2022 (2:42 pm)
    As a commodity, oil is pretty much a global pool so any reduction in its size will affect the world. Europe will feel the bite more than the US and there’s no griping there as they’ve been through this before. And, besides, what price democracy and stopping an out-of-control autocrat bent on invading countries? This sums it up:

    https://twitter.com/johnpavlovitz/status/1499436078733967360

