WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Tank taken; suspected catalytic-converter theft

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

TANK THEFT: From Jill:

Alki area 11:30 pm (Tuesday night). Car drove into condo carport and parked. Walked to bbq and stole propane tank. We yelled at them out the window and they said come down and get it from them.

CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFT? From Mindy:

(Wednesday) morning between 5:30 and 5:40 (not sure exact time) heard a car door and voices outside. When a grinding noise started, looked out the door to see a car stopped (3800 block of 17th Ave SW, near W Marginal Way SW) with passenger door open next to a car in front of the house downhill from ours (couldn’t see which car they were working on and don’t know the owners of neighborhood cars).

I yelled “What’s that noise” or something, yelled some more hoping to scare them off. My husband also came out and yelled. They paused but started up again. I yelled about calling the police and headed down from our upstairs unit toward the street. A man in a gray hoodie with a flashlight got into the passenger door of the stopped vehicle — a dark sedan, I think, but I couldn’t see the license plate — and the vehicle backed down the street toward W Marginal Way SW.