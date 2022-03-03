WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Red Nissan pickup stolen again

Back in October, we reported on the theft of this 1997 red Nissan pickup. Now it’s been stolen again:

The theft of the pickup with door signage for Harold’s Fitness (WSB sponsor) was just reported by Deborah, who says not only is it a repeat theft for this vehicle, it’s the third auto theft by Murray Wet Weather Facility and Lowman Beach Park in two weeks – the area’s even been hit during the daytime. The pickup now has the license plate C11469Y. If you see it – last time it turned up in southeast West Seattle – call 911.