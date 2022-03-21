WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: First the catalytic converter, then the entire truck

Cheryl hopes you can help find her stolen pickup truck:

Our white 2004 Ford Super Duty pickup truck with a rack on it was stolen from in front of our house today between 4 PM and 4:30 PM. We filed a police report. We are on 4th Ave. SW. close to the dead end below Westcrest Park, in the 9000 block. We just got it back last week after it was in the shop because the catalytic converter was stolen a couple of months ago. The license plate number is C66307J.