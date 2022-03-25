West Seattle, Washington

27 Sunday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Andover shooting suspect in court; bus assault; car break-in

March 25, 2022 10:29 pm
|      7 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

We start this West Seattle Crime Watch roundup with a followup:

ANDOVER SHOOTING SUSPECT IN COURT: As noted this morning, police arrested a 38-year-old man hours after Thursday’s early-am shooting near 26th/Andover. They identified him through security video. He had a bail/probable-cause hearing this afternoon, and the documents from that hearing have more details on what police say happened. First, the document says the suspect shot the victim after a “verbal altercation.” The security video showed a woman was with the suspect at the time; 10 hours later, after 1 pm Thursday, police were called to a “domestic disturbance” heard by other tenants in the woman’s Junction apartment building. Police watched security video showing the same two people, wearing the same clothes as in the shooting-scene video, arriving in the suspect’s vehicle. Officers were waiting in the hallway when the suspect left the woman’s apartment, and arrested him. Along with the shooting, he is also under investigation for domestic-violence allegations including threatening to kill the woman, and for unlawful gun possession, as he has “multiple felony convictions.” Prosecutors asked for $500,000 bail; a judge set it at $300,000, and he remains in jail

BUS ASSAULT: Harold was on the C line headed downtown with his wife and children when, he reports, a woman “suddenly reached out and smacked me over the head with a long, plastic object she quickly tucked away in her bag. She screamed that I should get away from her or she would do it again.” He was not seriously hurt but is troubled that the bus driver “said he couldn’t and wouldn’t do anything about it, or even report it to Metro police because they have other things to deal with. He said just stay away from her. He said he would only do something if I wanted him to pull the bus over so I could call the police and wait until the woman is arrested. I chose not to do that. The driver declined to talk to her or ask her to leave.” Harold did end up calling transit police directly because he “just wanted to make sure she didn’t stay on the bus and assault other passengers. They had the bus driver stay put downtown and would send someone to ask her to get off the bus.” This sort of situation was not addressed in this recent announcement about a Metro safety initiative; we’ll be following up Monday about what the protocol calls for, as well as drivers’ ongoing safety concerns.

CAR BREAK-IN: Andy‘s car was broken into after midnight last night on 37th SW near Providence Mount St. Vincent. The thief/thieves stole two longboards and a laptop in its bag. If you’ve seen any such items dumped, let us know and we’ll connect you. Andy’s also reported the theft to police.

7 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Andover shooting suspect in court; bus assault; car break-in"

  • CarDriver March 26, 2022 (6:42 am)
    Back in to ’80’s my brother drove for Metro. They REALLY discouraged drivers from calling in problem passengers. Their reasoning was A) it delayed the bus B) it wasn’t a good “look” and might keep people from riding. 

  • west sea neighbor March 26, 2022 (11:37 am)
    This is the type of thing that keeps me from riding the bus. I’ve had too many experiences like this.

  • flimflam March 26, 2022 (12:04 pm)
    Wow. Harold is a pretty easy going guy. It’s ridiculous that people are supposed to “stay away” from people like the woman described here as opposed to someone actually doing something about it. Wow.

  • Nicholas Kerr March 26, 2022 (1:30 pm)
    Metro continues to discourage speaking out to this day.  That’s how you know, when you read this recent statement by the amagamated transit union on transit safety (or the lack thereof), that things are actually far worse than what they’re admitting to. https://www.king5.com/article/news/local/seattle/metro-drivers-union-memo-rising-crime-buses-king-county/281-b5ff5665-c45b-49bb-a9af-116cf484d66c

  • Mj March 26, 2022 (5:22 pm)
    flimflam – agreed!  One of these days ….

  • Drive March 26, 2022 (8:33 pm)
    My bus driver friend wears a stab vest and so do many many drivers.  They see way too many stabbings and near stabbings.I feel bad that some people don’t know about the bus risk ahead of time. That’s what happened here.  Honest surprise by Harold however zero surprise by anyone else on the bus.My wife used to ride the c line to work until it was literally held up at gunpoint.   This was years ago and the holdup was actually in West Seattle. WSB covered it.

  • BrianD March 26, 2022 (9:54 pm)
    I am a retired Metro Transit Communications Coordinator, i.e. the guy that the bus driver talks to over the radio.  If someone is assaulted on a bus, the driver is to call in immediately, before proceeding!  The passenger will be asked if they need a medical response, or want a police response. If either, the bus is tied up at that point.  If no response is requested, the passenger will be asked if they would be willing to provide information – name, address, etc. .   Most buses now have cameras that records what happened.  How this driver reacted is totally against policy, and could have faced disciplinary action.  It sounds like they were more concerned about loosing break time at the end of the trip.  In hindsight, the passenger should have written down the time, location and bus number this happened.  Yes, police responses are slow.  No, Metro doesn’t discourage drivers from calling in.  The driver would be required to submit a Security Incident Report.  Don’t believe everything KING-TV or any other media source says, they are attracting viewers (the answer may surprise you!).  And the Union (which I belonged to) sees things from the drivers side without knowing what supervisors or management are trying to do.  Next time something like this happens, get the bus number, time, location, description of the driver and any other details, then call it in to the Customer Service Office.  The driver WILL be spoken to.

