WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 6 reports, from robberies to catalytic-converter theft to found/dumped items

In West Seattle Crime Watch:

STREET ROBBERY: The full report narrative on this wasn’t available but a woman reported being held up at gunpoint near California/Alaska in The Junction on Saturday night. Her purse and phone were taken. No description of the robber other than he was “short.” If you have any information, the incident number is 22-062983.

STORE SHOPLIFT-TURNED-ROBBERY: This happened around 3 am Saturday at the Harbor Avenue 7/11. According to the police summary, the clerk reported that “a group” had come in and while one was buying a beverage, another was grabbing alcoholic beverages, lighters, and health/beauty products. While that person was in the process of leaving without paying, the clerk “verbally challenged her to pay for the items,” and the thief “lifted her shirt and exposed a short knife in her waistband.” That made it a robbery. She and the group left in two vehicles; the summary does not include descriptions.

CATALYTIC CONVERTER STOLEN: In a garage in the 1100 block of Alki Avenue SW, the catalytic converter was stolen Saturday night from Jill‘s 2006 Lexus RX 330. She says the thief left in this red Volvo:

Its plate starts with CAZ. Jill says people in a red Volvo were also seen a few days earlier “casing our building and turning our cameras.”

THEFT TOOL? Rich found this stashed/tossed in shrubbery by his residence on Fauntleroy Way south of The Junction:

We discovered an automobile jack hidden in the bushes next to our house. When I saw it, the catalytic converter thefts leapt to mind.

But if you happen to have had one stolen and this looks like it … let us know.

DUMPED SKI GEAR: Ken found this dumped in a Fauntleroy alley:

If it looks like items you’re missing, let us know and we’ll connect you.

CAR-THEFT ATTEMPT: One last reader report – Steve in Fauntlee Hills says someone tried to steal his car, parked on the street. He found the steering column and ignition damaged this morning. It was clear that an intruder had been in his car for one other reason – it reeked of cigarette smoke.