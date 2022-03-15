WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Concrete followup; party-planning update

Two West Seattle Bridge notes this afternoon:

(SDOT photo – inside the bridge, awaiting concrete)

CONCRETE FOLLOWUP: As reported here Monday, striking concrete-truck drivers say they’te willing to return to work at three of the four companies involved in the labor dispute, to get concrete going again for projects including the West Seattle Bridge. Today the companies have released a joint statement, saying only two of the companies had heard from Teamsters Local 174, but that they’d be happy to welcome those drivers back to work. Meantime, we have another update from SDOT this afternoon, after their earlier response that bridge-repair contractor Kraemer North America is contacting the suppliers named in the Teamsters announcement: “We are working closely with Kraemer as they urgently seek a concrete supplier for the bridge and continue to reorder and evaluate the repair schedule. We are talking with them every day about ways to keep the bridge repairs moving forward and minimize delays as much as possible.”

PARTY-PLANNING UPDATE: Though we don’t know when the West Seattle Bridge will reopen, a volunteer community coalition is continuing to plan celebrations. This is entirely a grass-roots effort, coordinated by the executive directors of the West Seattle Junction Association and Chamber of Commerce. The purpose is two-fold: Both to celebrate the end of the closure, whenever it happens, and to ensure the rest of the region is invited to head back this way. Nothing’s finalized yet but the first thing you’re likely to hear about soon is a logo contest with a theme along the lines of “I Survived the West Seattle Bridge Closure” – they’ll be looking for a logo for T-shirts and other merch. As for events, there’s talk of a run/walk on the bridge at some point before it reopens, followed by an afterparty, and a “business activation” event/campaign after it reopens, as well as neighborhood-specific celebrations. This is all privately funded so far, and one of the subcommittees is actively seeking sponsors, after signing STS Construction Services (WSB sponsor) and Compass Real Estate as lead sponsors.