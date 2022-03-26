WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Owl in blooms

That Barred Owl was the most-photographed bird in West Seattle today. Its perch on a blossoming tree was just too photogenic to pass up. We received a few photos in email, and many more via Twitter. The photo above is by Delainey Schroeder, a West Seattle High School ninth-grader; the closer view below was one of four tweeted by Michael Crowe:

The tree was near 44th SW and SW Holgate. Another photo-sender, Alex, reported that nearby Crows were “having fits.” Barred Owls are “fairly common,” according to BirdWeb (at that link, you can hear their call as well as read about them).

ADDED 10:57 PM: Another view, from Jamie Kinney: