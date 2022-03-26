West Seattle, Washington

27 Sunday

WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Owl in blooms

March 26, 2022 8:41 pm
|      7 COMMENTS
 West Seattle news | Wildlife

That Barred Owl was the most-photographed bird in West Seattle today. Its perch on a blossoming tree was just too photogenic to pass up. We received a few photos in email, and many more via Twitter. The photo above is by Delainey Schroeder, a West Seattle High School ninth-grader; the closer view below was one of four tweeted by Michael Crowe:

The tree was near 44th SW and SW Holgate. Another photo-sender, Alex, reported that nearby Crows were “having fits.” Barred Owls are “fairly common,” according to BirdWeb (at that link, you can hear their call as well as read about them).

ADDED 10:57 PM: Another view, from Jamie Kinney:

7 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Owl in blooms"

  • WSobserver March 26, 2022 (9:06 pm)
    Reply

    Well done Delainey Schroeder! Wonderful photo.

  • Rache March 26, 2022 (10:23 pm)
    Reply

    Wow – these are fantastic. Kudos to Delainey and to the aptly named Michael Crowe.

  • waikikigirl March 27, 2022 (7:39 am)
    Reply

    Those are all very bee u tea full photos!  Very lucky though the Owl didn’t swoop down and tell you who’s who in the neighborhood. ;>)

  • Andy March 27, 2022 (10:53 am)
    Reply

    Thank you WSB for passing on the pictures.

  • drd March 27, 2022 (10:54 am)
    Reply

    Glorious.  Thanks for sharing and thanks for letting us enjoy these pictures sans imprinted photographers name.  

    • WSB March 27, 2022 (11:06 am)
      Reply

      Just to be clear since you mention it, if a photographer chooses to watermark their work, we don’t crop it out. If you don’t see a watermark, it’s because the image was sent without one. – TR

  • sgs March 27, 2022 (11:15 am)
    Reply

    Spectacular!  So filling to the soul.

