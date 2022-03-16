WEST SEATTLE ART: Two more murals in The Junction

Two more murals to show you, if you haven’t seen them already:

FOGUE GALLERY: Art inside, and now art outside too! That new mural by Tyson Krank is now adorning the front of Fogue Gallery (4130 California SW; WSB sponsor). The tree shadow isn’t part of the art, but fits right in!

A bit further south:

COMPASS: Thanks to Mara Haveson from Compass Real Estate in The Junction for sending the photo of the huge mural recently completed behind her office and the adjacent building on the west side of the 4500 block of California SW. She says, “It was done by Glam Dusty, the same artist that did the mural on the coffee shop off 35th.” (That’s the recently restored Birdhouse mural.)

P.S. Both Fogue and Compass participate in the monthly West Seattle Art Walk – next one April 14th.