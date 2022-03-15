WEDNESDAY: Kol HaNeshamah’s Purim Carnival @ Camp Long

West Seattle synagogue Kol HaNeshamah is inviting the community to a fun celebration of the Purim holiday tomorrow (Wednesday, March 16th) at Camp Long (5200 35th SW) – here’s the invitation sent to us today to share with you:
Kol HaNeshamah Purim Carnival
Camp Long East Picnic Shelter
4:00-4:40 pm Games hosted by KHTY:
Draw the head on Hamen / Get the secret message to Esther / Knock down Hamen’s Henchmen / Be Queen for a Day / more!
4:40-4:50 Songs with Orin
4:50-5:00 Costume Parade
5:00-5:20 Purim Shpiel
5:20-5:25 Megillah Chanting
5:25-5:30 Closing Songs
Since the weather could be unsettled, check khnseattle.org tomorrow for updates.
| 0 COMMENTS