WEDNESDAY: Kol HaNeshamah’s Purim Carnival @ Camp Long

West Seattle synagogue Kol HaNeshamah is inviting the community to a fun celebration of the Purim holiday tomorrow (Wednesday, March 16th) at Camp Long (5200 35th SW) – here’s the invitation sent to us today to share with you:

Kol HaNeshamah Purim Carnival

Camp Long East Picnic Shelter 4:00-4:40 pm Games hosted by KHTY:

Draw the head on Hamen / Get the secret message to Esther / Knock down Hamen’s Henchmen / Be Queen for a Day / more! 4:40-4:50 Songs with Orin 4:50-5:00 Costume Parade 5:00-5:20 Purim Shpiel 5:20-5:25 Megillah Chanting 5:25-5:30 Closing Songs

Since the weather could be unsettled, check khnseattle.org tomorrow for updates.