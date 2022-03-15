West Seattle, Washington

16 Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: Kol HaNeshamah’s Purim Carnival @ Camp Long

March 15, 2022 6:50 pm
 |   Holidays | West Seattle news | West Seattle parks

West Seattle synagogue Kol HaNeshamah is inviting the community to a fun celebration of the Purim holiday tomorrow (Wednesday, March 16th) at Camp Long (5200 35th SW) – here’s the invitation sent to us today to share with you:

Kol HaNeshamah Purim Carnival
Camp Long East Picnic Shelter

4:00-4:40 pm Games hosted by KHTY:
Draw the head on Hamen / Get the secret message to Esther / Knock down Hamen’s Henchmen / Be Queen for a Day / more!

4:40-4:50 Songs with Orin

4:50-5:00 Costume Parade

5:00-5:20 Purim Shpiel

5:20-5:25 Megillah Chanting

5:25-5:30 Closing Songs

Since the weather could be unsettled, check khnseattle.org tomorrow for updates.

