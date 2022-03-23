TRAFFIC, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Wednesday watch, 2 years after West Seattle Bridge closure

6:03 AM: Good morning. It’s Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022. Two years ago tonight, the city closed the West Seattle Bridge with just a few hours’ public notice. We’ll have an update on the repair work later this morning. First – the morning-commute check-ins:
WEATHER
Rain is expected to return by tonight, and the high’s back down in the 50s.
ROAD WORK:
The 35th/Findlay sewer work is expected to continue.
BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES TODAY
Metro is on its regular weekday schedule – final reminder, the twice-yearly service change took effect Saturday. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of reroutes/cancellations.
Water Taxi‘s on its regular schedule.
Ferries: WSF continues the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.
BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES
729th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.
Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)
1st Avenue South Bridge:
South Park Bridge:
West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:
Highland Park Way/Holden:
The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):
Are movable bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are also tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.
All city traffic cams can be seen here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page
Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.
