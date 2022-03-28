West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Welcome to Monday

March 28, 2022
6:03 AM: Good morning. It’s Monday, March 28th.

WEATHER

Cloudy with a chance of showers, high around 60.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES TODAY

Metro is on its regular weekday schedule. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of reroutes/cancellations.

Water Taxi‘s on its regular schedule. Shuttle service is increasing starting today – here’s the announcement.

Ferries: WSF is still using the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

734th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

NOTE: SDOT IS HAVING CAMERA TROUBLE

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are also tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.

2 Replies to "TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Welcome to Monday"

  • CarDriver March 28, 2022 (6:52 am)
    WSB. Any updates on the contractor actually securing cement for the high bridge? 

    • WSB March 28, 2022 (9:57 am)
      Nothing new since our report last week.

