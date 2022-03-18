TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend alerts

6:01 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Friday, March 18th. It’s also Transit Operator Appreciation Day.

WEATHER

Cloudy, high in the 50s.

ROAD WORK, TODAY + THIS WEEKEND:

Today – The 35th/Findlay sewer work is expected to continue.

This weekend – Two alerts from SDOT:

Paving on Marine View Dr between SW 104th St and SW 106th St On Saturday and Sunday, we’ll be paving Marine View Dr between SW 104th St and SW 106th St. We’ll start this paving around 7:30 a.m. and expect to be done by 3:30 p.m. each day. During this work, we may need to reduce traffic to a single lane. If you are driving in the area, please follow posted detour signs during this work Installing cameras at intersections for monitoring traffic On Saturday, we’re installing traffic-monitoring cameras at the 2nd Ave SW and Highland Park Way SW intersection and the West Marginal Way SW and Highland Park Way SW intersection. We’ll complete this work from about 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. We do not anticipate a detour or major impacts during the work.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES TODAY

Metro is on its regular weekday schedule. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of reroutes/cancellations. (NOTE: Saturday is Metro’s next “service change”; here’s our story with West Seattle changes, plus there’s an addition since then.)

Water Taxi‘s on its regular schedule.

Ferries: WSF continues the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

724th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are also tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.