(South of the break, photo by Kersti Muul)

1:56 PM: Thanks for the tips. A water break in the 6700 block of Beach Drive [map] has closed the street to traffic, north of Lowman Beach. SFD is on scene. More shortly.

2:44 PM: Firefighters remain on site and SPU has arrived. They’re not sure whether this is a water line or sewer line but it broke under the street. The closure’s not likely to end any time soon. Residents are using sandbags.