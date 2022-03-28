SPORTS: West Seattle Little League celebrates season-opening baseball, softball Jamboree

(Photos courtesy West Seattle Little League)

Between players, coaches, and family members, more than 1,000 people were involved in baseball and softball games at the two-location Jamboree that marked the start of the newly expanded West Seattle Little League this past weekend. WSLL sent this report and photos:

West Seattle Little League (WSLL) opened its 64th season Saturday with its traditional spring Jamboree, signaling time to “play ball!” for more than 750 Little Leaguers® playing baseball and softball. The Jamboree made a jubilant return to WSLL’s Bar-S Playfield and Chief Sealth Baseball Field [Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex] after the pandemic shuttered previous events, and also marked the inaugural year of the league’s softball program.

Players and families celebrated the return to Little League® alongside special guests including the Mariner Moose, who was spotted pumping up players before games, acting as base coach and pinch-hitting behind the counter at the Snack Shack. White Center’s Dub Sea Fish Sticks mascot got in on the action as well, giving away prizes, capturing moments with the players and fans and cheering on players in the dugouts. The excitement and joy of having the mascots at Bar-S created a memory all Little Leaguers, no matter how big or small, will always remember.

“More than 140 managers, head coaches and assistant coaches volunteer countless hours to teach the games of baseball and softball no matter the player skill set,” said WSLL’s communications director Kristin Widman, “while Umpire in Chief Greg Wren has been with the league since 1996 as a volunteer umpire, coach and board member. We cherish all our volunteers and their time and passion that they devote to the league.”

“It was great to see our community back at the baseball and softball fields!” said Nick Meyer, VP for WSLL and Jamboree organizer. “The kids had a blast playing with their friends and watching games of the older and younger divisions. The giant Fish Stick mascot, the Mariner Moose, and the bustling Snack Shack were a huge hit with all the kids, too.”

Registration is now closed for the 2022 WSLL season for baseball and softball divisions but WSLL is still accepting registrations for the Challenger Program. The Challenger Program is Little League’s adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities and is provided at no cost to families. “At Challenger, we believe that baseball is for all who would like to play regardless of ability,” said Irina Anthony, WSLL director of equity and inclusion.

The Challenger team held its first practice over the weekend as well, running bases, throwing the ball and batting with coach Dave. Many WSLL residents may not be aware of this program in its inaugural year and we want to continue getting the word out to the community. Interested in the Challenger program? Contact Irina Anthony at equityandinclusion@westseattlelittleleague.com.