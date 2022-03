Thanks to Andrew for the photo and report from the weekend:

West Seattle HS Lacrosse was back in pre-season action at the Spring Tune-Up Jamboree. The boys won their first match 5-0 over Kamiak, followed by a 2-4 loss to Skyview, then an 8-6 win over Union. Wildcats are looking forward to a fun, competitive season.

Dates and times of upcoming games are on the team calendar. The lacrosse program is hoping to have a WSHS girls’ team starting next year.