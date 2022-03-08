Southwest Seattle Historical Society looking for a new executive director

(WSB file photo)

The landmark Log House Museum on Alki is home to the Southwest Seattle Historical Society, which is looking for new staff leadership:

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society has begun a search for a new Executive Director who will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the society, including the Log House Museum, focusing on its fundraising, community outreach, administration, and financial management.

The society’s mission is to preserve and promote local history through education, preservation, and advocacy. Per our mission, and because we are committed to welcoming and affirming a diverse community, it is our priority to incorporate Diversity, Equity, Acessibility and Inclusion (DEAI) into every area of our operations, exhibits, and programming.

We would like candidates to have knowledge and appreciation for the history of the Duwamish Peninsula and to understand the role the society plays in the community – to help us be aware of, understand, and appreciate the stories and contributions of each neighborhood, from Alki to the Alaska Junction to White Center and South Park.

We are grateful to our previous Executive Director, Michael King, who navigated our organization through the pandemic, ably pivoting our programs from in person to online, at the same time building more robust and diverse offerings. We congratulate him on his new opportunity with the Washington State Historical Society.

Preference will be given to applications received before April 8, 2022.