SING! Registration for Endolyne Children’s Choir spring session open through Friday

Young singer in the household? You have until tomorrow to sign up for Endolyne Children’s Choir in time for the spring session. Here’s the reminder sent by ECC:

Registration for Endolyne Children’s Choir’s spring session is now open. We invite children in grades K-12 to join us for our spring session, featuring “Broadway Favorites.” We have a ton of fantastic music, choreography, and fun planned for our singers! Click here to register. Registration ends on Friday, March 11th.

Spring session dates: March 15-June 7, with a concert and celebration on June 12

Rehearsal location: Parish Hall at St. John the Baptist Church: 3050 California Ave SW.

Rehearsal times:

Debut: 4:30-5:30 (for all singers in grades K-2)

Encore: 5:45-6:45 (for all singers in grades 3-5, and new ECC choristers in grade 6)

Advanced Ensemble: 7:00 – 8:30 (returning ECC choristers in grade 6, and all singers in grades 7-12)

Tuition: We offer 5 tiers of tuition pricing, from full tuition to full scholarship. You will select your tuition option when registering.

Safety: We will continue to follow our successful Covid Safety Plan.

Our staff and volunteers are fully vaccinated.

Our rehearsal space is large and well-ventilated.

All singers must provide proof of Covid vaccination.

Singers will maintain a minimum 6 feet of distance when singing.

Singers must wear medical-grade 3-layer masks at all times (we always have masks available at rehearsal.)

Please forward this on to friends who might be interested. We are happy to welcome new singers at any choir level.

On behalf of all of us at ECC, we look forward to seeing you on March 15.