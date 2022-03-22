Shop & dine to help local schools: Books, plants/seeds, food/drink …

Here are our ways your dollars can go further by helping local schools:

BOOK FAIR FOR BOREN STEM K-8: Today through Sunday, shop at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW) and mention Louisa Boren STEM K-8 at checkout – part of the proceeds will benefit the school. Organizers note, “Paper Boat has a great selection to choose from in stock, and any special orders you make for out-of-stock items can also benefit the school if they are pre-paid during this week.” Store hours are 10 am-6 pm Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 am-5 pm Sunday.

FLOWERS & MORE FOR ROXHILL ELEMENTARY: This one’s for gardeners:

Friends of Roxhill Elementary says, “We are partnering again with Flower Power Fundraising to sell flower bulbs, kitchen garden herbs, sprouts, seeds and more to bring some joy to your home garden or window sill this spring.” Go here to shop. You can support a specific Roxhill student by writing their name in “Give Credit for This Sale to” at checkout. Friends of Roxhill Elementary gets 50% of the profits from every order; deadline is May 15th. Questions? friendsofroxhill@gmail.com

MISSION CANTINA DINE-OUT FOR MADISON MS: This Wednesday (March 23rd), dine in at, get take-out from, or buy a gift card for Mission Cantina (2325 California SW) and part of the proceeds will benefit Madison Middle School – details and links here. Mission Cantina will be open 4 pm-10 pm that day.

MARINATION MA KAI DINE-OUT FOR ALKI CO-OP PRESCHOOL: Here are the details on this benefit:

The wonderful folks at Marination ma kai are hosting a Dine Out to support Alki Co-Op Preschool on Tuesday, March 29th! Come say aloha and enjoy some delicious tacos or kimchi fried rice for lunch and/or dinner (11 am – 8 pm) and Marination will donate a percentage of the day’s total sales to the school. There are food options for the kiddos too. Gift cards and take-away orders also count, but let’s hope for some sun to enjoy a cocktail on the big outdoor patio. Marination ma kai is located at 1660 Harbor Avenue SW.

Got a school or nonprofit fundraiser to share with the community? Let us know – thanks!