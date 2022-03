11:43 PM: Seattle Fire has dispatched a “full response” to the 3000 block of 47th SW for [map] what’s reported as a possible fire in a basement garage. Updates to come.

11:49 PM: Firefighters are confirming smoke from one level of a “split-level” home.

11:52 PM: The fire is reported to be under control.All occupants are safely out.

11:56 PM: And now the fire’s “tapped” (out).

12:13 AM: Some units continue to be dismissed from the scene. SFD says no one was hurt.