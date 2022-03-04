SCHOOLS: Seattle’s interim superintendent is offered the permanent job

West Seattle’s representative on the Seattle Public Schools Board of Directors, Leslie Harris, was the only “no” vote this morning as the board voted to offer interim superintendent Dr. Brent Jones the permanent job. The 6-1 vote came during a special board meeting. The board had hired a consulting firm that launched a “national search” two months ago, but no other candidates had been announced. Dr. Jones has been interim superintendent for 10 months, following the departure of Denise Juneau after just under three years. The announcement of today’s vote says contract negotiations will start immediately; the interim role carried a $315,000 salary.