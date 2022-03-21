West Seattle, Washington

SCHOOLS: Fall openings @ A Child Becomes Preschool

March 21, 2022
Looking for a preschool for your little one(s) this fall? A Child Becomes Preschool (WSB sponsor) in North Admiral has announced it’s still accepting new students for fall:

A Child Becomes Preschool still has openings for preschool this fall!

About Our School
Founded in 1989, A Child Becomes Preschool offers three part-time educational programs for students ages 2 ½-5 years old. Each program is age appropriate and supports the developmental needs of the students. Our self-developed curriculum is rooted in building strong emotional intelligence and social and emotional skills.

Caterpillar – ages 2 ½-3. Two day a week program.
Butterfly – ages 3-4. Choice of 3 or 4 day a week program.
Sunbeam – ages 4-5. Choice of 4 or 5 day a week program.

You can see activity highlights by going here; application information is here.

