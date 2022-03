9:58 PM: A “scenes of violence” response is headed to the 7700 block of 13th SW in Highland Park. SFD dispatch has told its crews it’s a “report of people being attacked with a machete.” More info when we get it.

10:01 PM: Police are on scene and have told dispatch they’re looking to see if they can find any victims.

10:03 PM: “No patients,” SFD dispatch has just told their crews. They’ve canceled the response.