RUNNING: Registration open for Lake Washington Physical Therapy workshop with Chris Johnson

If you’re a runner – at any level – you might be interested in this limited-space workshop, announced by Lake Washington Physical Therapy West Seattle (WSB sponsor) co-proprietor Mark Bouma:

I’d like to share a learning opportunity for the West Seattle Community on Saturday, April 23rd from 3-5 pm. We will be hosting a Running Workshop for beginning, intermediate, and competitive runners.

Chris Johnson, PT is a nationally recognized clinician, speaker, and educator. We are very fortunate to have him spend a few hours with us and the running community to share his expertise and answer questions.

The registration fee is only $10, which will be fully donated to our charity of the month, WestSide Baby.

Register and pay here: lakewpt.securepayments.cardpointe.com/pay

During registration, be sure to include RUNWORKSHOP as the Invoice number. Attendees will need to bring their emailed registration receipt for entry. Due to space limitations, this event will be limited to the first 30 registrations.

If there are any questions, please email: frontofficewestseattle@lakewashingtonpt.com