Remembering Dr. Allen Watts, 1923-2022

Family and friends are remembering Dr. Allen Watts, and sharing this remembrance with his community:

Dr. Allen Watts

November 17, 1923 – March 4, 2022

Few people have touched as many lives in West Seattle as Allen J. Watts. “Al” to his friends. “Doc Watts” to his generations of dental patients. Born in 1923 in rural Minnesota, he grew up without electricity or running water, and was instilled with a work ethic that he carried throughout his 98 years.

When he was 5 years old, Al started helping his father milk their 14 cows twice a day. They relied on their horses for plowing their field because they couldn’t afford a tractor, and they fed their family all year long with what they raised on their land.

He recalled one time when they couldn’t afford to pay their full property tax bill and his father borrowed $8 from the bank to make up the difference.

After serving in the Navy during World War Two, he graduated from dental school and decided to settle in Seattle. He began his practice in White Center and then opened his own dental office in West Seattle where he served the community for 39 years. The brick office he built near the VFW Hall on Alaska Street is still in use today.

Al Watts also left his mark with considerable community service, starting as a volunteer at the nearby YMCA and later as a board member and chairman of the building committee for 18 years. He led the $5 million effort to build the structure that currently houses the West Seattle Y. And Dr. Watts was often the one who quietly did the repairs on the building.

He was one of the founders of the West Seattle Helpline, which continues to offer emergency aid to the needy. Al was also a Boy Scout leader in West Seattle for many years, acting as Scoutmaster to as many as 74 boys at a time. Another one of his passions was the West Seattle Lions Club, where he served in every leadership role for many decades. In every one of these selfless roles, he was the driving force to get things done and make a difference in other people’s lives.

In 1963 Al and his wife bought property on Maury Island and called it Appleyard Farm. He raised chickens and exotic birds that won prizes at shows all over the country. Some of the species were nearly extinct when he started breeding them and he took great joy in seeing their offspring at shows in the subsequent years. He also had a donkey named Rosie and a pet llama, which were big hits with the neighborhood kids.

Over the years Al raised many varieties of apples, pears, berries, rhododendrons, Japanese maples, sunflowers, prize-wining pumpkins, and corn. One of his other great joys was sharing that bounty with others.

He is survived by his wife of more than 65 years, Muriel, their children Brad, Tim, and Leanne, 7 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren who will never forget him.