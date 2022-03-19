Recycle/shred event, music, theater, sweet treats, much more – 23 notes for your West Seattle Saturday

(Almost-spring flowers, seen in Gatewood)

Biggest Saturday lineup in a long time – here’s what’s happening on the last full day of winter:

ROAD-WORK REMINDERS: Two SDOT projects today – traffic camera installations until about 1 pm at two Highland Park Way SW intersections, 2nd SW and West Marginal Way SW, and paving on Marine View Drive between SW 104th St and SW 106th St., 7:30 am-3:30 pm.

METRO ‘SERVICE CHANGE’: Today’s one of the two occasions per year when Metro makes schedule tweaks. Since our original preview, Metro has announced that Saturday service is returning to Route 125. Also, here’s the updated page where you can check if any trips on your route(s) have been canceled.

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES, FINAL WEEKEND: Find local Scouts out selling cookies today, second-to-last day for cookie booths – use the lookup.

RECYCLE/REUSE/SHRED EVENT: 9 am-noon, dropoff event in the north lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) – our calendar listing has details including the list of what items will be accepted.

JET CITY BEIGNET POP-UP: 9 am-noon, get Jet City Beignet‘s signature sweet treats and coffee at their “ghost kitchen,” 4611 36th SW.

LOVELY & DAPPER DESSERTS POP-UPS: Two chances to get their famous mini-cakes, a St. Patrick’s Day version – 9:30 am-1:30 pm at Delridge Grocery Co-op (5444 Delridge Way SW), 6-9 pm at Good Society (California/Lander).

MARGINAL MARCH MADNESS: Join your West Seattle neighbors in this two-hour cleanup with various meeting spots, 10 am-noon – details here.

COMMUNITY YARD SALE: 10 am-4 pm, group sale at Southwest Teen Life Center (2801 SW Thistle).

STUDIO ART SALE: 10 am-4 pm at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (4201 SW Juneau), artist Magdaléna Cooney is hosting a sale.

LIVE MORNING MUSIC AT C & P COFFEE: 10:30 am-noon, Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). No cover.

FREE WEEKLY WRITERS’ GROUP: New participants welcome. 10:30 am – go here to register and to get the meeting address. More details are in our calendar listing.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

BYSTANDER INTERVENTION TRAINING: 1-4 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s Walmesley Center (3410 SW Myrtle), learn how to not just silently stand by if you witness bias/harassment – info’s in our calendar listing.

WINE TIME: Viscon Cellars‘ (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) tasting room is open 1-6 pm, for tasting or by-the-glass/by-the-bottle wine.

WHITE CENTER PUB CRAWL: Starting at 4 pm, benefiting the next White Center Block Party – details, and how to get your ticket, are in our calendar listing.

LIVE ONLINE BIDDING BENEFITING THE BRIDGE SCHOOL: 6 pm, live event wraps up a week of silent-auction bidding for The Bridge School (WSB sponsor) – register here to be part of it.

OPEN MIC: Go perform at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 6 pm!

LIVE EVENING MUSIC AT C & P COFFEE: 7-9 pm, Roo Forrest and Friends perform at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). No cover.

THEATER: ArtsWest‘s new play “This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing” continues tonight, 7:30 pm, in the theater at 4711 California SW. Tickets available here.

IRISH MUSIC AT KENYON HALL: 7:30 pm, Magical Strings performs at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) – our calendar listing has more info, including how to get ticket(s).

(Photo courtesy Bent Not Broken)

BENT NOT BROKEN, BENEFITING THE SKYLARK: 8 pm, local band Bent Not Broken plays a benefit show at, and for, The Skylark, all ages until 10, then 21+. $10 donation suggested. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘MUSIC FOR THE SOUL’: Northwest Symphony Orchestra in concert at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (4210 SW Genesee) at 8 pm – ticket link and more info in our calendar listing.

DRAG SHOW: Tonight’s the night for Dolly Madison‘s show at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 9 pm.

Something to add, for today/tonight or beyond? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!