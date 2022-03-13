Preschool open house, pizza, beer, cookies, music, more for your West Seattle Sunday

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Daylight Saving Time is here! That means tonight’s sunset isn’t until 7:12 pm. Here’s what’s happening before then:

CHURCHES: Many West Seattle churches are continuing online services, with most resuming in-person too – here’s our weekly update on 20+ churches.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY GROUP RUN: 9 am from West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) with a post-run visit to Good Society (California/Lander) – details in our calendar listing.

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Check here to find your nearest cookie-booth times and locations!

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, find fresh food – produce, meat, fish, cheese, beverages, baked goods, and prepared food – at the weekly WSFM (WSB sponsor). (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

PIZZA FUNDRAISER: 10:30 am-10 pm at MOD Pizza in Westwood Village (2800 SW Barton), order pizza and tell them you’re supporting Highline Premier Football Club. The code’s in our calendar listing.

BEST OF HANDS ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: Best of Hands Barrelhouse (7500 35th SW) is celebrating its third anniversary this week. New releases! Hours today are 2 pm-8 pm.

OPEN HOUSE @ A CHILD BECOMES PRESCHOOL: 2:30-4 pm, the whole family is invited to visit and find out about A Child Becomes Preschool (4320 SW Hill; WSB sponsor) at its Open House.

‘A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD’: According to the ticketing website, the final performance of Twelfth Night Productions‘ musical is sold out.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: New time, 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to list on our calendar? We’re adding more daily – email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!