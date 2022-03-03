Pizza fundraiser, 16th SW reconfiguration @ NHUAC, more for your Thursday

(Cooper’s Hawk, photographed in February by Mark Dale)

Here’s what’s up in the hours ahead:

SCHOOL DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: Dine in at, or get delivery/takeout from, Proletariat Pizza (9622 16th SW, White Center) 4-9 pm today and tell them you’re supporting Roxhill Elementary, so part of the proceeds will go to Friends of Roxhill, as our calendar listing explains.

SUMMIT ATLAS OPEN HOUSE: West Seattle charter middle/high school Summit Atlas (35th/Roxbury) invites prospective families to an open house 5:30-7:30 pm – RSVP here.

LINE-DANCING CLASSES: You can drop in and dance at 6:15 pm, Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW) with Silver Sweet Soul – more info in our calendar listing.

BOARD GAME NIGHT: Come try something new at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), 6:30-10 pm.

WHITE CENTER’S COMMUNITY COUNCIL: If you live in unincorporated North Highline just south of West Seattle, your community council – the North Highline Unincorporated Area Council – meets tonight, 7 pm online, with major topics including a full presentation about the proposed rechannelization of part of 16th SW – our preview on White Center Now explains how to participate.

FIRST THURSDAY FUNK: Battlestar Kalakala at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm doors.