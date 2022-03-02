ORCAS: Happy and sad news for Southern Resident Killer Whales, including a birth

(J37 in central Puget Sound in December 2020, photographed by Kersti Muul)

Happy and sad news about the Southern Resident Killer Whales. First, the happy news – J-Pod has a new calf. The Center for Whale Research confirms the arrival of J59, believed to have been born to 21-year-old J37 sometime in the past few days. The two were seen yesterday in the San Juan Islands. CWR says this is the first J-Pod calf born in a year and a half. This brings the number of J-Pod orcas to 74. It’s too soon to know the calf’s gender.

Now the sad news – two other J-Pod whales are believed to have lost their calves, according to SR3. Their researchers documented three pregnant J-Pod whales last September (as reported here) and now says that during a recent sighting, before the aforementioned birth, only J37 appeared still pregnant. The other two had lost body size, and neither was accompanied by a calf. “Unfortunately, reproductive loss has become normal for this population,” SR3’s report says. (These orca updates were first reported by Lynda Mapes of The Seattle Times.)