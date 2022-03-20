OPEN AGAIN: Southwest Teen Life Center ‘getting everything back up and running’

Southwest Teen Life Center, adjacent to Southwest Pool at 2801 SW Thistle, wants everyone to know it’s open again for activities. “We are just now getting everything back up and running,” says Trina at SWTLC. She tells WSB that right now it’s open 1:30-8 pm Tuesdays through Thursdays, 3 pm-midnight Fridays, 6-10 pm Saturdays, and that’ll expand to 6 pm-midnight Saturdays starting in April. And speaking of April – they’re planning something big for spring-break week:

SWTLC is a Seattle Parks and Recreation facility.