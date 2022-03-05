MUSIC: West Seattle Community Orchestras ready for new members

Received today from the West Seattle Community Orchestras:

West Seattle Community Orchestras reports that after too much of this:

. . . it’s once again eager to return to this:

We invite you to join us! THERE’S STILL TIME TO REGISTER! But hurry! Some sections are filling up quickly!

In addition to our three orchestras (Debut, Concert and Symphony), we once again will offer beginning strings classes for students and adults.

Whether you’re new or a returning member, you will need to register: wscorchestras.org/register. All participants 5 and older must show proof of vaccination at the time of registration.

Auditions for NEW members are to be held Tuesday, March 15, at Fauntleroy Church. Also on that date Beginning Strings classes will resume, also at Fauntleroy Church.

By the way, this is a great bargain: Students participate for FREE; adults pay a modest fee.

We have a great session planned and hope you’ll join us!

P.S. Brownie points for anyone who can identify the music and/or the composer!