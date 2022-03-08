Light rail, Admiral & Fauntleroy community groups, Camp Second Chance, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Some color for a gray day – Alex Rhode’s sunset photo from Sunday at Cormorant Cove)

Busy day/night ahead:

CITY COUNCIL: Their weekly meeting is at 2 pm, online. The agenda explains how to comment; Seattle Channel is where to watch.

DEMONSTRATION FOR RACIAL JUSTICE: 4:30-6 pm at 16th/Holden, Scott leads the weekly demonstration for racial justice. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY: You’re invited to sail over to Vashon Island for Festa Della Donna, 5 pm – info in our calendar listing.

LIGHT RAIL: 5 pm online, the Community Advisory Group for Sound Transit‘s West Seattle extension meets again, for what’s billed as a “deep dive” into the Draft Environmental Impact Statement, now open for comments until April 28th. No public comment period at the meeting itself but it’s open to viewing here.

CAMP SECOND CHANCE: 6 pm online, get the latest on West Seattle’s only city-supported tiny-house encampment. Our calendar listing has details on how to watch/listen/participate.

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Meeples Games (3727 California SW) welcomes families 6-8 pm to this weekly hosted game-playing night.

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: 7 pm in-person (Admiral Church, 4320 SW Hill) or online, you’re invited to get involved and talk about the neighborhood – attendance info is in our calendar listing.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm online, community welcome – register here to watch/listen.

TRIVIA X 2: Two venues to play tonight – 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

There’s more on our calendar – and if you have something to add for the future, email us the info at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!