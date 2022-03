One month after the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce announced nominations were open for the 2022 Westside Awards, the deadline is almost here – 5 pm Monday (March 14th). It’s easy to nominate a business/person/organization – just go here. The four categories are:

*Business of the Year

*Not for Profit of the Year

*Emerging Business of the Year

*Westsider of the Year

The winners will be honored at a May 10th breakfast event.