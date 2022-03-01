West Seattle, Washington

01 Tuesday

55℉

LANE CHANGE: What’s planned on 16th SW near SW Holden

March 1, 2022 11:30 am
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Highland Park | Puget Ridge | West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

Maybe you’ve noticed the new, roughed-in lane markings on 16th SW near SW Austin and SW Holden [map]; Jimmy did, and emailed us about it:

We just drove south on 16th to go to the 1st Ave Bridge and when you drive up to 16th and Austin (intersection right before left turn to Holden) noticed some new lane markings in the southbound lanes. This divides up the road right before the light with the left side going straight and the right side right turn only. Previously everyone had been lane-splitting there anyway and used the right side for going straight as well, as to continue south on 16th, as the left-turn line onto Holden is almost always backed up. Additionally, on 16th just south of Austin there are white lane markings to indicate no one should be in the right side there.

We asked SDOT about it; here’s the explanation:

We do have a traffic improvement scheduled for that location. The layout marks were put down on Friday in advance of the permanent paint line striping.

The reason for this intersection project is to simplify the operations for SB traffic and address some complaints that we’ve received about drivers changing lanes just south of the 16th and Austin intersection. Southbound drivers trying to get around the tail end of the southbound left turn queue to Holden inadvertently change lanes. They change lanes without awareness that there is a second SB lane that they are cutting off.

No date set yet for the permanent restriping – it’s weather-dependent.

Share This

4 Replies to "LANE CHANGE: What's planned on 16th SW near SW Holden"

  • sam-c March 1, 2022 (12:06 pm)
    Reply

    That’s weird.  For people that actually use that stretch, it really makes more sense for the SB right lane to be straight/ right turn only, and the left lane for people queuing up to turn left on Holden to head out of West Seattle. As Jimmy mentioned, the left turners are usually backed up to that intersection.    Now people and buses (125) wanting to go straight will get stuck behind those queued up to turn left. 

  • Helga March 1, 2022 (12:13 pm)
    Reply

    So… based on their ‘research’ their goal is to make that intersection worse?  Way to do SDOT please slow down traffic movement and create more bottlenecks.

  • RB March 1, 2022 (12:18 pm)
    Reply

    I find this very confusing.  If you are traveling South on 16th and want to continue South rather than turn East onto Holden you stay to the right and avoid the left turn line.  Is this restriping going to make everyone funnel into one lane?  If so it seems ridiculous.  

    • sam-c March 1, 2022 (12:25 pm)
      Reply

      Yes, that’s what will happen.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.