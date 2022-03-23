HPAC, music, school benefits, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BUY A BOOK, HELP A SCHOOL: The book fair at Paper Boat Booksellers benefiting Louisa Boren STEM K-8 continues today – mention the school when you make a purchase. The shop at 6040 California SW is open 10 am-6 pm today.

CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE: 2 pm today, the City Council’s Land Use Committee meets with two items of note – requiring registration for tree-service providers, and looking at the city’s proposed Industrial and Maritime Strategy. The agenda has document links and information on commenting/watching.

DINE OUT, HELP A SCHOOL: Mission Cantina (2325 California SW) is donating part of its proceeds to Madison Middle School today – dine-in, take-out, and gift-card purchases. Open 4 pm-10 pm today.

LIVE MUSIC: 6:30-8:30 pm at Locöl Barley & Vine (7902 35th SW), Arthur James performs. No cover. 21+.

SDOT AND COUNCILMEMBER AT HPAC: 7 pm online, the community council for Highland Park, South Delridge, and Riverview meets, with guests including SDOT reps and City Councilmember Lisa Herbold. Agenda and participation (by video or phone) details are here.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA: Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm.

Something for our calendar? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!