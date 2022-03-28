Here’s what’s happening for the rest of your West Seattle Monday

(Seola Pond, photographed by Jim Clark)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

SCHOOL FUNDRAISER: From the Alki Elementary PTA – note the last line about a match for donations made today:

Alki Elementary PTA’s Direct Give Campaign is coming to an end and we are looking to our WS Community to help us reach our goal of $15K by 3/31! For every thousand mark we hit, Principal Skeffington will get pie’d and if we hit our $15K goal, he will dye his hair Seagull Blue! Alki Elementary PTA depends on fundraising to support our Alki students and families, our educators, and school programming. While Alki Elementary PTA has historically funded school support staff, Covid-relief funds have relieved us from that financial hurdle and enabled us to direct our fundraising efforts toward more enriching endeavors. Our mission is simple: Alki PTA’s mission is to support an engaged community that partners with our school to advocate for every child. Our plan to achieve our mission includes:

-Alki Club: We’d love to offer an extracurricular club with rotating themes to provide an opportunity for student socialization while learning new things.

-Academic Support & Programming: We plan to continue our partnership with school staff to enrich learning for all Alki students.

-Advocacy: Alki PTA wants to provide intentional support to our Alki families. We have a $500 match for all donations made on Monday, 3/28. Thank you for supporting Alki Elementary and the PTA’s mission!

You can donate here.

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: 2 pm online, councilmembers look at the week ahead and recap the past week. No public-comment period, but the agenda explains how to watch/listen.

SPORTS: High-school baseball home games today: At Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), Chief Sealth IHS hosts Rainier Beach at 4 pm, and West Seattle HS hosts Franklin at 7 pm.

LINE DANCING: 6:15 pm class at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW) – drop-ins welcome. Details are in our calendar listing.

OPEN D&D: Drop in to play 6:30 pm-10 pm Mondays at Meeples Games (3727 California SW).

TRIVIA X 3: Three scheduled options tonight for trivia players – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

