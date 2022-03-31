HEALTH CARE: Providence, Swedish announce ‘unified brand’

Two of our region’s major health-care organizations, Providence and Swedish, have been affiliated for a decade now. But apparently that’s not obvious to all, so they’ve announced a “unified brand” … all the organizations’ eight hospitals and 214 clinics will now be under the brand Providence Swedish. The announcement suggests the only real difference patients will notice will be signage; that’ll roll out in the months ahead, we were told on follow-up. The announcement also includes this note:

As they have since 2012, Providence and Swedish will continue to honor one another’s distinct identities. Swedish will remain a secular organization, and Providence will remain a faith-based organization. That means Swedish locations will continue to provide certain services that may not be available at Providence locations according to the original affiliation agreement. Providence and Swedish will also remain separate employers, and its foundations will continue to operate as separate 501(c)3s.