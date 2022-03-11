WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Launch party for Elise Hooper’s book ‘Angels of the Pacific’

Happening now at Westside Unitarian Universalist Congregation (7141 California SW), West Seattle author Elise Hooper is introducing a hometown crowd to her fourth book, “Angels of the Pacific.” It’s a novel, but it will also educate you about World War II history, “set in the Philippines and inspired by the extraordinary true stories of World War II’s American Army and Navy nurses famously known as the Angels of Bataan and the unsung contributions of Filipinas of the resistance.”

At the event, Hooper is talking about the book, and you can also buy your copy from event hosts Paper Boat Booksellers. (If you don’t get to tonight’s celebration, you can still get signed copies at Paper Boat’s Morgan Junction store as well as at Pegasus Book Exchange in The Junction.) This is the fourth work of historical fiction authored by Hooper – you can find out about her other books on her website.