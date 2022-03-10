HAPPENING NOW: Last West Seattle Art Walk of winter

Still time to go out and meet artists during the March West Seattle Art Walk!

That’s Naomi Cox, who’s featured tonight – and all month – at West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW), where you’ll find her until 8 tonight. She describes the work she’s showing as “using primarily watercolor and pen—loose and full of color. This show is a collection of some of my favorites—from walks, on drives, in the kitchen, and around Seattle—created as a set of art prints. I love it when my paintings brighten someone’s day, show a different perspective, invite a conversation, and help people connect to each other and their surroundings.”

Always a highlight on Art Walk night is Fogue Gallery (4130 California SW; WSB sponsor), with a variety of ongoing displays. Tonight’s featured artist is RobRoy Chalmers:

Also in The Junction, we recommend a stop at Doll Parts Collective (4448 California SW) – we got there too early to photograph featured artist Katharina Pritzl – but her work is fun to see, as is some of the quirky shop’s merchandise.

See the full venue list plus a multitude of artist previews on the Art Walk website, and look for Art Walk flags/banners outside participating venues; the three receptions we’ve mentioned above are all scheduled until 8 tonight.