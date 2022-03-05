HAPPENING NOW: Girl Scout Cookie sales!

In the mood for cookies? We just received this from Ryan:

You may have already seen them around. Girl Scout cookie sales have begun. This year the girls are allowed to do booth sales again. This Gatewood/Seaview-based little Daisys are selling at Thriftway today until Noon.

Although booth sales have returned, it’s been a really difficult year for the girls to sell cookies. They are getting to learn all about the global supply chain distribution.

Sales for local delivery via the Digital Cookie sites have already been shut down because we can get the supply. We also lost a bunch of cookies in our first delivery was a truck overturned and the cookies were destroyed. z/blockquote>

Anybody else with local cookie booths? Let us know!